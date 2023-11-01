Seam-up Shami making up for lost time

Mohammed Shami is that singer who always starts as a backup vocalist and ends up holding centre stage. India's Mohammed Shami bowls during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England(AFP)

It happened in last year’s T20 World Cup where he wasn’t in the scheme of things for the whole of 2022, only to become the spearhead in Australia, after Jasprit Bumrah got injured.

Here in the home ODI World Cup, Shami was in the squad but not in the playing XI. He was the backup, in case either Bumrah or Siraj needed a break or suffered an injury. With the Indian team looking for batting depth, Shardul Thakur seemed to have the early nod — as he could bat and bowl. But Shami, a specialist bowler, would need to wait.

And he waited until Hardik Pandya picked up an injury. Suddenly, there was a chance with Thakur not looking convincing with the ball. And that is when Shami showed off his specialist chops.

Everyone already knew Shami was the better bowler. There was no debate there but the bigger debate was what his inclusion would mean for the balance of the team. Clearly, at the start of the tournament, the Indian team management wasn’t sure. But, now, he may have left them with little doubt.

Shami is expected to hold his place against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday, to try and keep up the good work. Well, who would drop him now.

Shami was spectacular against England under lights at Lucknow. This time, he even had the figures (7-2-22-4) to back the claim. Which part of his evening revelry stood out?

His first spell which read 4-1-5-2? Or more specifically, the ten balls he bowled to Ben Stokes; where he played with the great all-rounder’s ego so much, that by the time he was dismissed, it seemed like he had never stood a chance. When Shami came back to bowl with the old ball (3-1-17-2) that night, he wasn’t any less effective.

There was a certain menace about him as he charged in to bowl. His plans were simple — attack, attack, attack. It was an approach that worked well for him in the Indian Premier League and was doing the trick, for him and his team, again.

One could call it a freak evening for Indian pacers, there was a nip in the cool evening air. But Shami had done it in his previous outing too. His returns (10-0-54-5) came on a batting-friendly Dharamsala deck against New Zealand, when no other bowler got more than 2 wickets, and the match aggregate was 547 runs.

In the two matches Shami has played so far, he’s climbed to 15th on the most wickets column. This, while the others have had three times more game time. Because of his two outstanding matches, his average (8.44) and strike rate (11.33) are better than any other bowler. Shami would qualify in ODI World Cup’s Hall of Fame.

He’s picked up 40 wickets in 13 matches, six of them 4-wicket-hauls, twice 5-fers. The six four-plus wicket hauls are the joint-most for any bowler in men's ODI World Cups, equalling Mitchell Starc.

But, Shami has played his 13 matches across three World Cups, also highlighting how repeated team set-ups have preferred to use him sparingly.

Can the Amroha fast bowler make this his defining World Cup? It would certainly be difficult to drop him now, particularly with the attacking streak that he brings with his bowling – attacking the stumps relentlessly.

Mohammed Siraj was supposed to sprinkle his magic with the new ball for India. But the shiny Kookabura hasn’t swung much in the Indian heat and the home team has mostly bowled first. Siraj’s 6/21 in the Asia Cup final doesn’t feel like yesterday anymore, as the Hyderabadi pacer barring the match against Pakistan hasn’t been able to show his usual penetration.

Besides, Shami and Jasprit Bumrah revel in each other’s company. After Bumrah did the early damage against England, Shami complemented him perfectly with two big wickets to give India a decisive advantage while defending a modest 229.

“He’s truly exceptional, you know, a legend in the game. He’s always been calm, not flashy at all,” Bumrah told Sky Sports after the England win. “The way he bowled it was like he was playing a Test match - absolutely wonderful. We usually have great partnerships in Test cricket, and I really like bowling with him. So, I’m really pleased with how he’s performing.”

In many ways, Thursday's match may give the team management an opportunity to see how the trio of Bumrah-Siraj-Shami bowl together in Mumbai, the venue of their likely semi-final in the same city. Although captain Rohit Sharma also said he will always remain open to the option of playing three spinners.

The bounce at the Wankhede may be true, but bowling under the afternoon sun requires skill and experience. Under lights, Shami has always been a force here, wearing the Gujarat Titans jersey. Siraj showed his ability to think on his feet by switching to wobble seam early, in the match against Pakistan on a good Ahmedabad surface.

Both Shami and Siraj would want to impress, with the likely scenario of one of them possibly having to drop out, when Hardik Pandya returns, fully fit for the knock-out rounds. Shami missed the 2019 World Cup semi-final in the interest of the team combination. But he would want to make up for lost time. Maybe, he already has.

