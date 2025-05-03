'Second season you've got to look for': Vaibhav Suryavanshi handed reality check, 'let's wait' verdict passed

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, got a reality check against Mumbai Indians as he walked back to the hut for a duck at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. The Rajasthan Royals opening batter was dismissed by Deepak Chahar and disappointment was written all over his face. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has now asked fans to stay patient with the young southpaw and not rush into considering him for the national team. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar hands a reality check to Vaibhav Suryavanshi,(HT_PRINT)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the limelight after scoring 101 runs off 38 balls with the help of 8 fours and 11 sixes against Gujarat Titans. He became the youngest-ever centurion in the history of the tournament. He also smashed the second-fastest ton in the IPL, only second to Chris Gayle.

Speaking to Sports Today, the 1983 World Cup winner said that it needs to be seen whether Suryavanshi suffers from a second-season syndrome as one can score runs when no one really knows about them, but it gets difficult when there is more data and visuals available.

"I think we must be patient. In any sport, when you're a newcomer, people don't know much about you," said Gavaskar.

"The second season syndrome is the one that you've got to look for. The second season, when you're a little bit more recognised, you see all the big hitters who did so well last season," he added.

'We should look at the second season'

Suryavanshi was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction for INR 1.10 crore, becoming the youngest-ever to be picked in an IPL auction. He played his first game against Lucknow Super Giants after Sanju Samson got ruled out due to a side strain.

Off the first ball he faced in his IPL career, the left-handed batter smashed a six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur, making his intentions clear from the start. He scored 34 against LSG and followed it up with 16 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, it was the fixture against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans which propelled him to national stardom.

"This time around, bowlers and the support staff have decided what to do or what to bowl, where not to bowl. This is the reason why some of the successes of last season have not been as successful this time around," said Gavaskar.

"The second season is really what we should be looking at. And of course, he's got a whole season of maybe red-ball cricket also before the next IPL. And so let's wait till the next IPL," he added.