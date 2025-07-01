Security scare for India ahead of Edgbaston Test, team asked to stay indoors after suspicious subject found

A major security concern emerged ahead of the upcoming second Test of the five-match series between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. On Tuesday, Shubman Gill and co, who are staying in the heart of Birmingham, were asked to stay indoors after a suspicious package was found at Centenary Square. According to news agency PTI, the entire Indian contingent was asked not to venture out following an X post from the Birmingham City Centre Police. India vs England, Edgbaston Test: Team India was asked to stay indoors after a suspicious subject was found in Birmingham. (AP)

Ever since landing in the UK, the Indian players have been exploring the areas close to the team hotel. Ahead of the second Test, which gets underway on Wednesday, July 2, the Indian players were seen exploring Broad Street.

"We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city centre, while we investigate a suspicious package,” Birmingham City Centre Police wrote in a X (formerly Twitter) post.

“We were alerted just before 3 PM, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while it's assessed. Please avoid the area,” the post added.

Also Read: England throw fuel on Jasprit Bumrah fire after Ravi Shastri’s warning

According to PTI, eight players, including captain Shubman Gill, turned up at the ground for training on Tuesday, while 10 other members had an off day.

What did Shubman Gill say to the reporters?

India have everything to play for in the Edgbaston Test after losing the series opener in Leeds by five wickets. It remains to be seen whether Jasprit Bumrah takes the field for the visitors or not.

Shubman Gill addressed the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, he said Bumrah is available for the contest, but the final call will be made after looking at the pitch.

“We are going to have a final look at the pitch today and see what kind of combination that we want to go with," said Gill.

India have a poor record at Edgbaston as the visitors are yet to win a Test at the venue. Out of eight Tests, India have lost seven while the remaining contest ended in a draw.