Sehwag in disbelief, Karthik calls 'greatest' in final: How cricketers reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent catch

Suryakumar Yadav produced a game-changing moment in the final over of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, taking the incredible catch of David Miller on the first ball that tilted the balance in India's favour. After Miller smashed a wide full-toss from Hardik Pandya over the bowler's head, Suryakumar raced from long-off to take the catch, then juggled the ball as he realised he would have to step outside of the playing area. India's Suryakumar Yadav takes the catch of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final(T20 WC Instagram)

His timing was pitch-perfect, as he released the ball in time, then returned to the playing area to grab hold of the ball and help India clinch an important wicket. The moment proved decisive as South Africa lost the match by 7 runs, with India lifting the title for the second time in tournament's history.

Ian Smith, the veteran New Zealand former cricketer-turned-broadcaster, was on-air for the moment and provided a memorable piece of commentary for the magnificent catch from Suryakumar. "Unbelievable. Athleticism at its very very best," Smith called it on-air.

Dinesh Karthik, who was also on broadcasting duties during the final, later posted on his official X account as he reacted to the catch. Karthik commended Smith's brilliance on the mic, while lauding Suryakumar Yadav, too.

“Ian Smith!, If ever you have a big occasion Call him. No one’s ever done it better. The best to call a big moment. Just the emotion in his voice gives you goosebumps And wasn’t that the greatest ever catch in a final !!!!,” wrote Karthik.

Yuvraj, Sehwag react

While Yuvraj Singh also lauded the India star, Sehwag called the moment “unbelievable.”

“Two unbelievable things that happened in Barbados. Still can’t get over that catch from Surya and so happy for Rahul Dravid to lay his hands on an ICC trophy as coach,” wrote Sehwag.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also awarded Suryakumar Yadav the fielder of the match medal. The fielding coach, who started the practice of awarding the Best Fielder as an extra motivation during last year's ODI World Cup, hailed the Indian team, saying it fielded like a “pack of wolves.”

"We talk of rising to the occasion in big games... We just didn't rise but we conquered today," the Indian fielding coach said.

"The intensity, the camaraderie, the resilience what we have shown today and also throughout the tournament were nothing sort of extraordinary stuff.

"We fielded like a pack of wolves, as Rahul bhai and Rohit keep saying... Everybody knew their roles but together we hunted every opportunity which came our way leaving no stone unturned," Dilip added.