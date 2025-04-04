Menu Explore
'Selfish to even consider him': Vaughan calls idea of Ben Stokes as England's ODI captain 'absolute nonsense'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 03:22 PM IST

Michael Vaughan said the ECB should not even consider Ben Stokes as an ODI option ahead of a packed Test schedule.

English cricket once again finds itself in a state of turmoil, as three consecutive ICC tournament failures ranging back to the 2023 ODI World Cup forced their hand. Jos Buttler stepped down as white ball captain after a miserable Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan earlier this year, and the ECB is now on the look-out for candidates to fill his shoes.

England Test captain Ben Stokes in action against Pakistan(REUTERS)
England Test captain Ben Stokes in action against Pakistan(REUTERS)

Current England Test captain Ben Stokes has been propositioned as a potential option to take charge of England’s ODI team, but former English captain Michael Vaughan spoke out against the idea of adding responsibilities on his plate.

"It's absolute nonsense to think that Ben Stokes is going to play white-ball cricket,” said Vaughan during the BBC Test Match Special’s Cowdrey Lecture hosted at Lord’s.

"He gives absolutely everything, not just when he's playing for England but when he's training. He is all or nothing,” explained Vaughan about Stokes. "In a way, I think it's quite selfish to even consider him, because he will say yes, because he is Ben Stokes. He will do whatever England ask him to do. Just don't ask him, just let him be."

Stokes took over the reins of the Test team under the coaching of Brendon McCullum, and oversaw their ‘Bazball’ revolution. However, with fitness concerns and repetitive injuries, Stokes has increasingly taken a step away from white ball cricket, with the longest format being his focus.

Vaughan places focus on long-term Test success

Not having played at the Champions Trophy and sitting out of the ongoing IPL, Vaughan said Stokes must be seen as a Test-only player for England in the near future.

"Let him get the Ashes urn in his hands," said Vaughan. “It's not just about this India series or the Ashes series, I want to see him leading the home Ashes in 2027, I want him to get England to a World Test Championship final.”

England haven’t made a single WTC final in its first three editions, but that could provide a tactile objective for the Test team heading into the fresh cycle. This will begin with England’s five-match home series against India this summer.

"Why put the burden on him to play white-ball cricket? It's not about putting pressure on him because he deals with pressure better than anybody, but just let him look after his body and get him playing Test cricket for as long as possible,” concluded Vaughan, re-emphasising how Stokes’ greatest value to England cricket was through Test matches alone.

News / Cricket News / 'Selfish to even consider him': Vaughan calls idea of Ben Stokes as England's ODI captain 'absolute nonsense'
