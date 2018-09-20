September 20, 1982: Jalal-ud-Din takes first ever hat-trick in ODI cricket

There have been 43 hat-tricks taken in ODI cricket, but it was not until 1982 that a bowler registered a hat-trick in the shorter format of the game. On this day in 1982, Pakistan pacer Jalal-ud-Din took the first ever hat-trick in ODIs.

In the first of three one-dayers played at the Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad (Pakistan), the hosts batted first and scored 229/6 in their allotted 40 overs. Opener Mohsin Khan scored a century while there were decent contributions from other batsmen.

Chasing 230 to take a 1-0 lead in the series Australia got off to a good start with openers Brian Laird and Graham Wood adding over a 100 for the first wicket. Pakistan then got into the game after picking up the wicket of Wood and from there on picked up wickets at regular intervals.

The back of Australian batting was however broken by Jalal-ud Din. The then 23-year-old pacer first removed wicket-keeper Rodney Marsh for 1 and on the very next ball he had Bruce Yardley caught behind for a duck. The pacer completed his hat-trick with the wicket of Geoff Lawson who was also bowled.

Jalal-ud-Din had previously removed Allan Border and ended with figures of 4/32 in his eight overs. Thanks to his spell Pakistan restricted Australia to 170/9 and went on to win the match by 59 runs. Interestingly, the Man of the Match award went to Mohsin for his century.

Pakistan won the series 2-0 as they won the second ODI by 28 runs, while the third one was washed out because of rain.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 11:17 IST