Shadab Khan claps back at Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf after criticism: ‘They never beat India in World Cup, we did’

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan came out swinging as he clapped back at Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf after the two former cricketers criticised the all-rounder's performance in the T20 World Cup, questioning his place in the playing XI. After Pakistan's defeat against India in Colombo on February 15, Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, called on the team management to drop senior players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab for their poor performances. Pakistan's Shadab Khan takes the catch to get dismiss Namibia's JJ Smit. (AP)

On the other hand, Yousuf had a similar remark to make, saying time's up for Babar, Shaheen, and Shadab, and that the management should look to try out the bench strength and give youngsters a chance in the playing XI.

After Pakistan's win against Namibia in their final Group A game to seal a place in the Super 8s, Shadab was asked what he makes of the criticism, and he then highlighted that he was part of the team that defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He also took a swipe at previous Pakistani cricketers for never being able to beat India in any World Cup. It is worth noting that Pakistan's only victory over India in any World Cup, be it 50 overs or 20 overs, came in 2021, when the Babar Azam-led side defeated Virat Kohli's India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Also Read: ‘Time’s up’ for Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi: Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf, Shahid Afridi demand duo’s ouster “Our ex-cricketers have their own opinions. They have done well for Pakistan, and at the end of the day, they have also never defeated India in the World Cup. We were the ones who defeated India in the 2021 World Cup,” Shadab told reporters on Wednesday.

"In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup,” he added.

In the match against Namibia, Shadab first hit an unbeaten 35and then took three wickets. He also took one catch in the outfield to mark a remarkable day for Pakistan.

“As for criticism, you can’t control it. Everyone has their own opinions. I think since I came back, there was just one over where things didn’t go well, and because of that, I faced a lot of criticism,” said Shadab.

“But I don’t need to justify that. I focus on what I can control. A bad day or a bad over can happen. It’s T20 cricket—you can give runs, or you can take wickets. I don’t think too much about it,” he added.

Conversation with Wasim Akram Before the match between Pakistan and Namibia began, Shadab was also seen in conversation with former captain Wasim Akram. However, when asked what the chatter was all about, he replied, “No, I didn’t really talk to Wasim about anything.”

Pakistan became the latest team to qualify for the Super 8s on Wednesday, and the Salman Ali Agha-led team would now join New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka in Group B.

Speaking of the match between Pakistan and Namibia, the former won by 102 runs after Namibia were bundled out for 97. Earlier, Pakistan had posted 199/3 in the 20 overs, owing to an unbeaten century by opening batter Sahibzada Farhan.

“It’s simple—we just have to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing. Our openers are giving us good starts in almost every match,” said Shadab while replying to a query on how he sees Pakistan's game plan in the Super 8s.