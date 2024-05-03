Shah Rukh Khan calls Dinesh Karthik: 'Wish you had played like this for KKR'

Dinesh Karthik's exploits with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan wishing he had shown the same form when he was a part of the KKR setup. Karthik reinvented himself as a finisher at the RCB. After being released by the KKR, Karthik turned it all around in IPL 2022, scoring 330 runs for RCB at a staggering strike rate of 183.33. His exploits as a finisher that year also earned him a spot in India's T20I side. The veteran keeper-batter represented India in the T20 World Cup in Australia later that year. Shah Rukh Khan with Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik

Karthik didn't have the best of times in IPL 2023. He scored only 140 runs at a strike rate of 134. But just when everyone was thinking it was the end of DK, the right-hander rose again. Turning up in his last IPL season, Karthik has been in stellar form with the bat as a finisher. He has so far amassed 262 runs at a strike rate of 195 - his best in the 17 seasons of IPL. So good has been Karthik this season that discussions were on for another comeback at the Indian side.

"When Dinesh Karthik plays well, I still call him and say, 'You played well, buddy. Wish you had played like this for us'," Shah Rukh said in an interview with Star Sports.

Karthik played four seasons for KKR. He was captain for two full seasons before being replaced by England's Eoin Morgan midway through the 2020 season. In the 61 matches that he played for KKR, Karthik scored 1143 runs.

Shah Rukh mentioned Karthik when he was talking about his relationship with Gautam Gambhir. The former India opener returned to the franchise as their mentor ahead of IPL 2024. He remains KKR's most successful captain, who led the franchise for eight straight years before being released ahead of 2018. Shah Rukh said he never felt Gambhir left his side. He always wished him well.

"The great thing about Gautam Gambhir being back with us is that I never felt like he left us. You know, there are some friendships that remain intact no matter what. Whether he's in our team or mentoring someone else, there's never any animosity or competition with him. This lovely relationship with Gautam over the years, and for him, it's a big homecoming. You know, to come here, win two championships for us, and for himself to be back like this and to be doing what he's doing with the team, outside the team, and helping him, you know, from the culture that KKR stands for, I think it's immensely important. And very, very happy, just make him smile a bit," Shah Rukh added.

SRK also gave his fans a closer look at his endearing relationship with Andre Russel, “I can't have serious conversations with Andre. He's too sweet. The way he is on the field, in real life, he's the opposite. In real life, he's gentle and sweet. Even when dancing, he's gentle. Our conversations are usually about making sure he remains fit. Venky and the whole team go out of their way to train him throughout the year. If there's any problem, he tells us because he's such a wonderful sportsman, such a wonderful person to be around, and such a great cricketer."