Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Dinesh Karthik as Kolkata Knight Riders captain in IPL 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set for a fresh start under new captain Dinesh Karthik in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the appointment on Monday.

KKR had to scurry for a new captain post the exit of Gautam Gambhir ahead of IPL 2018 auction. Gambhir has led KKR to title wins twice in the past, but the former Indian cricket team opener was not retained.

Karthik, a prominent run-maker in domestic T20 tournaments, has now been given the responsibility of taking KKR ahead in his first season at the franchise. As the teams gear up for the tournament starting April 7, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh welcomed the appointment via a tweet.

Karthik was chosen KKR captain ahead of their seasoned played Robin Uthappa, who will be deputy to the Tamil Nadu cricketer.

In fact, KKR had to postpone the announcement of their captain due to a shoulder injury that their Australian import Chris Lynn had suffered during the T20I tri-series against New Zealand and England.

Lynn’s injury ruled him out of participation in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, and put him in doubt for the IPL.

On his appointment, Karthik said he wishes to emulate India captain Virat Kohli by leading from the front.

“Virat Kohli leads from the front. He sets an example with his own performances. That is something I would like to do as well — lead by an example rather than by too many words,” Karthik said.

Karthik added that though he may not appear aggressive, but it is a trait which defines him.

“By nature, I am not that aggressive outwardly. But from inside, I am very aggressive. I like to do small things on the field that really matter — like looking into the eyes of your rivals. I love to be there in tough situations and face the heat. I am not going to stop players who want to express their aggression on the field, although I would try to control them to ensure they don’t get fined,” he added.