Shah Rukh Khan's dressing room message makes Quinton de Kock awkward after KKR crush SRH in IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dressing room was filled with laughter and pride on Thursday night as team CEO Venky Mysore shared a special message from co-owner Shah Rukh Khan following the team’s commanding 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens. The Bollywood superstar’s words, delivered with his signature charm, underscored the team’s champion spirit and left the players beaming after a stellar performance. Shah Rukh Khan and Quinton de Kock

KKR, the defending champions, put on a clinical display against SRH, posting a formidable 200 for six, thanks to explosive knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29 balls), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32), captain Ajinkya Rahane (38), and Rinku Singh (32). The bowlers then sealed the deal, restricting SRH to just 120 runs, with pacer Vaibhav Arora and spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine leading the charge. The win solidified KKR’s reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing season.

In a video shared on KKR’s official social media handles, Venky Mysore took centre stage in the jubilant dressing room, reading out Shah Rukh’s message with a playful nod to the actor’s iconic accent. “The boss man has sent a long message. He has instructed me to read it out. So, I am going to try with his accent,” Mysore began, drawing chuckles from the team. “No, I am just going to read it. So, he says, ‘Wow! I guess the secret to a game play like this is that I should come on the screen during team meetings before the match. Then he says, played like the champions we are.’”

The lighthearted remark about appearing on screen—a reference to Shah Rukh’s larger-than-life presence—resonated with the players, who erupted in applause. Mysore continued, relaying Shah Rukh’s praise for the team’s all-round effort and his confidence in their ability to defend their IPL title under Rahane’s leadership.

"Awesome everyone. Well done Angkrish (Raghuvanshi). Congratulations. You are sublime. Ajinkya (Rhaane) was fantastic. Captain's innings and game strategy.

"And Venkatesh (Iyer), don't think too ahead. So, just the time on the crease. That's where you belong. And Rinku (Singh), so happy to see you smile. You are a champ," he said.

The superstar then went on to praise bowlers Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakarvarthy.

"Bowlers, so well done. Sunil (Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy), it's magical to see you guys bowl together. And we are fortunate to have two of the bests in business.

“Harshit (Rana), nice catch bro and great bowling. And Vaibhav, you were a star today. Played to a plan and stuck to it. Congratulations Andre (Russell), Moeen (Ali) bhai, Ramandeep (Singh). It was such a united effort, and Anukul (Roy), good catch, son.”

The last part of SRK's message was particularly interesting. He asked the team to listen to keeper-batter Quinton De Kock without giving much detail.

“One learning from this match mainly. Listen to what Quinny (Quinton de Kock) says. All the best. Wish I was there to party with you all. Will join you soon.”

As Mysore read out this message from Shah Rukh, the camera panned to de Kock, who seemed a tad awkward and puzzled.

Shah Rukh, a passionate supporter of KKR since the franchise’s inception in 2008, has been a constant source of motivation for the team. Despite his busy schedule, the actor is known for keeping a close eye on the Knights’ performances and often shares his thoughts with the squad. His message on Thursday night was a perfect blend of humour and encouragement, reflecting his deep connection with the team and its fans.