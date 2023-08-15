Shaheen Afridi or Mitchell Starc? Rohit Sharma names better between the two with a classy response - Watch

The Indian cricket team has often been troubled by left-handed seamers, especially when the new ball is in play. These set of pacers with the ability to swing the ball both ways have triggered batting collapse on many occasions, making them a real threat for the Men In Blue considering the history. Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma, and Shaheen Shah Afridi

If we just focus on the left-arm pacers many names come to mind but if anyone who has left a great impression in a very short period then it is Shaheen Shah Afridi. Ever since his arrival the tall Pakistani pacer has been an asset to the side and the team will hope for a stellar run from him at the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India during October-November.

If Shaheen has been a destructive force, Aussie quick Mitchell Starc is another player, who has been equally good in both the powerplays and the death overs. Starc, currently ranked second in ODIs, too shares a similar reputation making him as one of the best in business.

So when asked to Rohit Sharma to pick the best between the two, the India captain refused to choose one. Respecting the quality both the stars bring into the team, Rohit said: “None. Both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball, can swing the ball quite fast. So I would say none.”

Rohit made the comment while talking on “This or that?” round, the video of which was shared by ICC on Instagram.

When do India meet Australia and Pakistan at World Cup

India start their World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia at the Chepauk Stadium on October 8, which will also be Kangaroos' first outing at the showpiece event.

India will then lock horns with Afghanistan on October 11 and will meet Pakistan three days later at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. The match was initially scheduled to be played on October 15 but the schedule has been slightly rejigged and the marquee clash was preponed by a day.

