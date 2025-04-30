Shahid Afridi crosses the line after Shikhar Dhawan retaliates with ‘aur kitna giroge?’ remark for insulting Indian Army

Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Afridi have been trading barbs at each other following the Pahalgam terror attack. The duo are not holding back in their responses, and tensions continue to rise between them. It all started with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi insulting the Indian Army following the ghastly terror attack in Kashmir last week, which killed 26 tourists. Shahid Afridi and Shikhar Dhawan traded barbs at each other over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following this attack in Pahalgam, Shahid Afridi made some shocking comments, saying India just knows to blame Pakistan. He even questioned the Indian Army, making some baseless remarks.

“Even if a cracker bursts there, you blame Pakistan. You have an eight lakh-strong army in Kashmir, yet this happened. This means your Army is useless for not being able to protect your people,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

Shikhar Dhawan did not take this insult of the Indian Army too kindly as he minced no words when calling out the former Pakistan captain.

The former India opening batter reminded Afridi about Pakistan's defeat in the 1999 Kargil War, asking him to focus on his own country instead of passing comments about India.

Sharing a news article on X, Dhawan wrote, "Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! (We defeated you in the Kargil war. To what levels can you stoop to? Instead of passing unnecessary comments, you should focus on how your country can progress)."

'Let me serve you tea'

The back-and-forth between Afridi and Dhawan took a dramatic turn, as he took another jibe at the Indian Army.

Sharing a picture of himself with tea in his hand, Afridi wrote, "Chouro jeet haar ko, aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar.” (Forget about winning and losing, come, let me serve you tea, Shikhar.)

Afridi's tea comment is being viewed as a reference to the 2019 incident where the Pakistan Air Force captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force inside Pakistani territory.

During his captivity, a video of him had gone viral in which he was seen having tea while being interrogated.

Earlier, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had called for a complete severing of cricketing ties with Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"100 per cent, cricketing ties should be severed with Pakistan. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.