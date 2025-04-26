Sourav Ganguly calls for severing India-Pakistan cricket ties: 'No joke'

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI president, on Friday, called for a complete severing of cricketing ties with Pakistan in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. Sourav Ganguly has been the former Captain of the India Cricket Team and BCCI President.(PTI)

Sourav Ganguly also cited the urgent need for "strict action" in response to recurring terror attacks.

Speaking to journalists in Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly, without mincing words, said, "100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated."

Over the years, India and Pakistan have only met in ICC events, such as the T20 and 50-over World Cups, the ICC Champions Trophy, and Asian Cricket Council (ACC)- organised Asia Cup events.

Also Read | India-Pak bilateral pacts under lens as Pahalgam attack puts strain on ties

India and Pakistan, despite sharing one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries, have not faced each other in a bilateral series since 2012-13.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches.

During the most recent ICC Champions Trophy, India refused to play in Pakistan and instead competed under a hybrid model, with matches relocated to Dubai.

Also Read | Pakistan defence minister's ‘all-out war’ with India warning after Pahalgam terror attack

The International Cricket Council (ICC), led by chairman Jay Shah, has decided on the hybrid model for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which will be held in India or Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has responded firmly to the Pahalgam attack with stringent measures, including the closing of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, giving them just 40 hours to leave—and scaling down diplomatic staff in both high commissions.

Also Read | India continues diplomatic offensive on Pahalgam attack’s cross-border linkages

Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil on Friday also said that India would not allow a “single drop” of water to flow into Pakistan as a retaliation for its alleged role in the terrorist attack.

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called the now-suspended treaty the “most unfair document” for the people of the union territory, saying it never had their support.