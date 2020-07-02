e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Shahid Afridi says he has tested negative for Covid-19 along with wife and two daughters

Shahid Afridi says he has tested negative for Covid-19 along with wife and two daughters

The former star had earlier tested positive for the highly contagious disease. Afridi also informed that his wife and two daughters too have tested negative.

cricket Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.(AFP)
         

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he has tested negative for Covid-19. The former star had earlier tested positive for the highly contagious disease. Afridi also informed that his wife and two daughters too have tested negative.

“Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVIDー19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I’ve missed holding this one,” he wrote on Twitter. 

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Afridi had informed his fans that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on June13 in a Twitter post. 

Afridi, who made his debut for Pakistan back in 1996, played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is. Afridi, who started his career as an opening batsman, developed into an all-rounder as his career progressed. He scored 1716, 8064 and 1416 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

His more than handy leg-spin bowling earned him 48 wickets in Tests, 395 in ODIs and 98 in T20Is. Afridi also led the Pakistan side in the 2011 ODI World Cup in which they were beaten in the semi-final by eventual champions India.

Afridi held the record for scoring the fastest ODI century for a long time before New Zealand’s Corey Anderson broke it in 2014. The record for the fastest ODI hundred currently stands with South Africa’s AB de Villiers who had scored a 31-ball hundred against West Indies in 2015.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
DK Shivakumar takes charge as Karnataka Congress president, ceremony on Zoom
DK Shivakumar takes charge as Karnataka Congress president, ceremony on Zoom
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In