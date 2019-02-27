Shahid Afridi supports Imran Khan, says he is proud of Pakistan Armed Forces

Former Pakistan skipper has once again backed the country’s Prime Minister after Imran Khan on Wednesday called for de-escalation of hostility in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. Afridi spoke of how his country even treats the ‘enemies’ with honour. He posted a video showing a pilot who says he is Wing Commander Abhinandan and has been treated really well by the Pakistan Army.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote: “Proud of Pakistan Armed Forces @OfficialDGISPR. This is how we treat our enemies even. The War Hysteria started by India must end now. We are a peace loving nation & the only solution to this is joint dialogue as suggested in speech by our PM @ImranKhanPTI”

In a televised address, Imran Khan said violation of Indian airspace by Pakistan air force was “a demonstration of our capabilities” after strike by Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

He said, “We didn’t take action on Tuesday morning because we weren’t aware of the damage caused by air strike by India. We did not want to cause much collateral damage in India when there was not much damage on our side. The only motive of Pakistan’s strike today was to demonstrate that we have the capability to hit back.”

India has accused Pakistan of using its Air Force to target Indian military installations on Wednesday morning in response to pre-dawn counter-terror strikes of Tuesday against Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan.

According to sources, Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah, who was summoned to the South Block in the Capital, also told Indian officials about capturing of an Indian pilot by Pakistani authorities.

Earlier, while quite a few current and former India players had called for India to boycott playing Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup in England after the recent terror attack in Pulwama, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had backed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that the country has no role to play in the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers in the incident.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 18:33 IST