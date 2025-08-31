Shai Hope goes for an adventurous reverse sweep, ends up being dismissed hit-wicket off a wide in bizarre scenes in CPL

Despite being such an old and historic sport, such bizarre things continue to happen in cricket that most fans would be seeing for the first time in their lives. From big hits to strange wickets, the cricket world has seen it all – but have they ever seen anything quite like the manner in which Shai Hope dismissed himself in a recent Caribbean Premier League match between his Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders? Shai Hope smashes his own stumps while attempting a reverse-scoop in the CPL.

Hope tried to explode in the final to push GAW’s first innings score during the death overs, after regular wickets had robbed the innings of too much momentum. Hope tried to go the unorthodox route, attempting to flick one past short third with a reverse scoop.

However, after bowler Terrence Hinds dug it in short, slow, and way outside off-stump, Hope got into all sorts of a tangle. Instead of letting go of what would have been a wide, Hope continued to try and connect on the scoop.

It was a disaster immediately as Hope not only whiffed, but also saw his backswing loop around and crash into his own stumps. The wicketkeeper’s reaction was immediate as he realised the manner in which he had been dismissed.

That didn’t stop the Trinbago players from celebrating, as that wicket left GAW struggling at 109/7 with six overs still to play. To their credit, GAW did work their way to 163/9, as the tail at the very least managed to see out their 20 overs.

However, it was never enough as the red-hot Trinbago team, led by Nicholas Pooran, just waltzed home with time to spare. Openers Alex Hales and Colin Munro did the damage, but it was Akeal Hosein who won player of the match honours for a tight and controlling spell in the first innings.

With that, TKR won their fifth match of the season in six games so far, moving to the top of the CPL 2025 table, while Guyana Amazon Warriors are consigned to a midfield battle in fourth place, for the time being.