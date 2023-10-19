Shakib Al Hasan doubtful for India clash at 2023 WC? BAN head coach drops worrying injury update: ‘If he's not ready...’

Bangladesh face a formidable challenge in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, as they face India in a bid to revive their campaign following a turbulent start. Recent upsets delivered by Afghanistan and the Netherlands over England and South Africa, respectively, will serve as sources of inspiration for the Bangladesh side as it takes on India in Pune. While Bangladesh famously defeated India in the 2007 World Cup, the current circumstances are markedly different. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during practice (REUTERS)

India remain unbeaten in the 2023 tournament so far, with an impressive performance in their first three matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and arch-rivals Pakistan respectively. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are struggling after a strong start against Afghanistan, subsequently facing significant losses to England and New Zealand.

And now, adding to Bangladesh's concerns is the potential absence of their captain, Shakib al Hasan. Shakib has been recuperating from a left quadriceps niggle, and even as he did take part in the net session before the all-important fixture, the final decision regarding his participation in the World Cup match against India will depend on his fitness.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha insisted that the star all-rounder will only play the World Cup game against India if he feels fully fit.

"He (Shakib) had a good batting session yesterday. He did a bit of running between the wickets as well. We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today. We haven’t tried his bowling yet. We will assess him tomorrow morning, and make a decision," Hathurusingha said.

"If he is not ready to play, we won't risk it. If he is ready, there's a chance of him playing tomorrow (Thursday).

Hathurusingha further explained the selection process, insisting that the medical saff will provide its opinion on whether the player – in this case, Shakib – can do both jobs for the side (batting and bowling).

"First it is the medical staff who gives us their opinion. They give the green or red light. They give us an indication where the player is. If they think it is not risky, the player is given the choice of playing the game or not. It comes to the captain and coach whether they want the player or not. If he is wanted in one or both disciplines," the head coach stated.

No bearings of previous performances

Hathurusingha believes Bangladesh's victories over India in three of their last four ODI encounters in the past months will not have any impact on the outcome of the World Cup game. Bangladesh had defeated India in the Asia Cup Super Four stage last month, and also registered a 2-1 ODI series win in December last year.

"We had success in the recent past against India but it is a different ball game in the World Cup. We are hoping to have a complete performance. India, the in-form team in the World Cup, has a not-so-good game, and (if) we play to our potential, it will serve us. We need to start well," he stated.

