Shakib Al Hasan grabs fan by his neck for requesting selfie, threatens to slap him in latest episode of meltdown

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is one of the most prominent players from his country and has contested in many leagues across the globe. Not only this, the left-hander stands as one of the most experienced players in the side. Shakib Al Hasan in his latest episode of meltdown

However, the veteran has been in light for his antics off the field as well. In a video going viral on social media, Shakib was seen assaulting a fan who looked to click a selfie with him. The incident reportedly happened in a match of the Dhaka Premier League in which the Bangladesh cricketer was representing the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi club.

As Shakib was gearing up for the toss before the match, a fan approached him and insisted on clicking a selfie. The all-rounder refused initially but as the fan persisted he was beaten.

The fans were seemingly livid as they scrutinised Shakib for his behavior with the fan.

“Weather was too good today then why he's done this! Wondering! May be he's making an excuse not to appear in upcoming matches as April is coming back to annoy. There's no security protocol! I've no sympathy for this fan! Man, he's #Shakib as always!” a user wrote.

“Shakib al Hasan went to beat a fan who tried to take a selfie. Your thoughts on this,” a second one wrote.

Meanwhile, Shakib wasn't pleased with the team's performance coming into the World Cup, "In the last World Cup we performed reasonably and though we didn't do extremely well no one will say we did bad. If that is our benchmark then we have a chance of crossing it in this World Cup and if we want to do that we have to win three matches in the first round,” the Bangladesh all-rounder explained the reporters in Dhaka on May 5.

“In Australia (T20 World Cup in 2022) we went after playing against New Zealand and Pakistan and so certainly we went to the World Cup on the back of very good preparation and taking that into consideration this is not ideal. But this is the best we can as far as preparation is concerned."

The left-hander also added by highlighting the importance of getting used to the pitch conditions while contesting against the United States, “A big reason behind playing against USA is to get adapted to their conditions and to know about the place because there are not too many players who played in USA. Very few have the experience of playing there in Florida (2018) and we will get accustomed with the conditions by playing this series but at the same time I would say this is not ideal (preparation-wise)," Shakib said.