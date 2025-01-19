Shakib Al Hasan hit with fresh controversy as arrest warrant issued in Bangladesh over financial default

Bangladesh's star all-rounder and former captain, Shakib Al Hasan, was caught in controversy as an arrest warrant was issued against him over a dishonored cheque in IFIC Bank, Cricbuzz reported on Sunday. Shakib, who announced last year that he would retire from Test cricket, has been in the headlines for controversies over the past many months, including being charged in a murder case following political unrest in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the Test series against India last year(AFP)

Shakib is currently staying abroad due to security reasons after the student movement in the country. The arrest warrant for the former Bangladesh captain was issued by Ziadur Rahman, the Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

Shakib was named in a cheque fraud case in Bangladesh last month (December 15), and the court ordered him to appear three days later.

Shahibur Rahman, the IFC Bank's Relationship Officer, filed the case on behalf of the bank. In the case, Shakib was accused of failing to honor a commitment to transfer BDT 4,14,57,000 (approximately 41.4 million Tk) via two separate cheques; three others are also named in the case.

Shakib's company, Al Hasan Agro Farm Ltd, is also implicated in the case. The company had borrowed funds from the IFIC Bank's Banani branch on a number of occasions; these were issued to repay part of loans but insufficient funds caused the cheques to dishonor.

In 2023, Shakib had joined politics by enlisting with the Awami League and won the Magura-1 constituency.

Shakib's last appearance in September

The left-handed all-rounder last appeared for Bangladesh in September 2024 during the Test series against India. He had expressed his desire to play a farewell Test in Bangladesh, but hasn't been picked up since.

Shakib has already retired from T20Is, making his last appearance at the T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder's last apperance in professional cricket came during the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he represented Bangla Tigers.