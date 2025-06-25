Shamar Joseph's lethal spell vs Australia makes Indian fans urge BCCI for big exchange: ‘Trade him for Prasidh, Shardul’

West Indies paceman Shamar Joseph ran riot with the new ball against Australia in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The tearaway pacer, who was monumental in the West Indies' historic first-ever Test win in Australia in 27 years in 2024, once again troubled the Pat Cummins and Co. this time at his own den. The right-arm pacer gave just 13 runs in the first seven overs and claimed two wickets of Sam Konstas and Cameron Green to put the Aussies on the back foot. Shamar Joseph dismisses Cameron Green and Sam Konstas early on Day 1 of opening Test between West Indies and Australia.(AFP)

In the fourth over of the match, Joseph trapped Konstas in front of the wicket with a peach of a delivery. The Australian opener, who missed out on a place in the WTC Final, was dismissed for just 3. On the last ball of the over, Joseph created another chance, but Brandon King failed to hold onto Cameron Green's catch. However, the young pacemen didn't stop there and got the better of Green later in the 10th over for 3. He also troubled Usman Khawaja and almost got rid of him in the eighth over, but another catch was put down off his bowling.

The fans on social media erupted in praise for Joseph, hailing his fiery spell that pushed Australia firmly onto the back foot early in the game. While some fans even urged the BCCI to trade him for the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna who recently had disappointing performances against England in Leeds.

Australia win toss and opt to bat

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first on the opening day of the first Test of a three-match series, but Joseph ruined his plan with his lethal spell.

Looking to break a 34-year drought without a home series win over Australia — and a 22-year wait for a single Test victory against them in the Caribbean — the West Indies have rung in major changes since their drawn series in Pakistan back in January.

Marking his 50th Test, off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase makes a return after three years to lead a side that includes just three players — former skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, all-rounder Justin Greaves, and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican — from the team that pulled off a series-levelling win on a spinning track in Multan five months ago.