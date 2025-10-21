'Shame on you': Navjot Sidhu shocked, tears into 'fake news' on 'Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar exit' post

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Monday, fell victim to fake news after a user shared a post attributing a statement to him about BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Shocked by the claim, Sidhu called it out on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that it was “fake news.” Navjot Sidhu called out fake news on Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar

The development came after India lost the opening game of the three-match ODI series against Australia in Perth on Sunday. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the rain-curtailed game at the Optus Stadium, which marked the end of India's winning streak which they had picked up during the victorious Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year.

After the loss, a social media user, named Jod Insane, posted a picture of Gambhir and Agarkar, on which it was written: “If India wants to win the 2027 World Cup, then BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir as soon as possible and hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma again with full respect.” The post claimed that it was Sidhu's comment.

However, the 62-year-old cleared the air on Monday as he lashed out at the user. He replied: “Never said it, don't spread fake news, never imagined it. Shame on you.” The original post was later deleted after Sidhu's response.

Screenshot of deleted tweet on 'Gambhir-Agarkar' claim

The buzz around the opening ODI match in Perth centered around the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket for the first time in seven months, having last played in India colours in the Champions Trophy tournament. However, while Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in a game in Australia, Rohit did not fare better either, with Josh Hazlewood getting rid of him for just eight runs.

The remaining Indian batters too struggled on the bouncy Perth track amid the several rain interruptions, managing just 136 for nine. The Aussies chased down the revised target of 131 in just 21.1 overs, riding on stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 42.

India will face Australia in the second game on October 23 in Adelaide.