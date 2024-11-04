Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shami not part of Bengal Ranji Trophy squad for next two matches

ANI |
Nov 04, 2024 11:17 PM IST

Mohammed Shami has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since November last year. Despite showing positive signs of recovery, Shami has not been included in Bengal's squad for the next two matches of the Ranji Trophy, where they will face Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi [India], : Mohammed Shami has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since November last year. Despite showing positive signs of recovery, Shami has not been included in Bengal's squad for the next two matches of the Ranji Trophy, where they will face Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Shami not part of Bengal Ranji Trophy squad for next two matches
Shami not part of Bengal Ranji Trophy squad for next two matches

Last month, Shami mentioned at an event that he had resumed bowling at full intensity and that the recovery process was yielding good results. However, his absence from the squad indicates that he is still not ready for competitive play.

The veteran said that it depends on the Board of Control for Cricket in India if he will play against Australia or not during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 onwards at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

The India pacer suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November. He was the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 24 wickets in just seven games at an average of 10.70 and economy rate of 5.70, with best figures of 7/57. He took three five-wicket hauls in the tournament and defied all the pain and fatigue he was facing.

In Abhimanyu Easwaran's absence, Anustup Majumdar will lead Bengal. Easwaran is currently in Australia representing India A against Australia A. Joining Easwaran on the tour are Bengal players Abishek Porel and Mukesh Kumar. Additionally, Akash Deep, who has been part of the India Test side and has yet to feature in this season's Ranji Trophy, is not included in the squad.

Bengal's lineup will need to adapt to these significant absences as they look to perform strongly in the forthcoming matches.

Bengal squad: Anustup Majumdar , Wriddhiman Saha , Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah , Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel , Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant , KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //