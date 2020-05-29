e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Shane Warne asks followers to name favourite ‘Money Heist’ character on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh responds

Shane Warne asks followers to name favourite ‘Money Heist’ character on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh responds

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked his followers who is their favourite character from the series.

cricket Updated: May 29, 2020 20:12 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Yuvraj Singh of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during the ICC WT20 India Group 2 match between India and Australia at I.S. Bindra Stadium on March 27, 2016 in Mohali, India.
Yuvraj Singh of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during the ICC WT20 India Group 2 match between India and Australia at I.S. Bindra Stadium on March 27, 2016 in Mohali, India. (Getty Images)
         

The web series ‘Money Heist’ on Netflix has proved to be a global blockbuster and even cricketers seem to be huge fans of the series. Former Australian spinner Shane Warne took to Twitter on Wednesday and asked his followers who is their favourite character from the series.

“How good is the series -“Money Heist” !! Wish season 5 would hurry up and start already (when is it available to watch) ? Who’s your fav character followers ?” the leg spin great wrote.

ALSO READ: Dravid asked ‘was I out?’, I said ‘no brother’: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif recalls India great’s dismissal in Sharjah ODI

Among those who responded was former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The left handed batsman wrote, “Denver ! Love and hate that laugh !” 

Money Heist is a Spanish thriller which has been a huge success for the online streaming platform Netflix. The storyline revolves around a group of people who execute carefully planned robberies. The fourth season of the series was released earlier this year and a fifth instalment is also expected.

Both Shane Warne and Yuvraj Singh have been quite vocal on the social media in these days of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In