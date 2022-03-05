'At a time I needed support, he was first to pick up the phone': Vaughan bids emotional goodbye to 'great friend' Warne

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and Shane Warne were fierce rivals on the pitch, but off-the-field, the duo shared a great friendship. The Aussie legend tragically died on Friday from a suspected heart attack and Vaughan joined the cricket community in paying a rich tribute to Warne. Following Warne's death, the former English skipper penned an emotional goodbye message for his “great friend” and the “greatest ever cricketer.”

"I can’t tell you how hard it is to get this down in words .. it’s just doesn’t feel real to be talking about someone who once was an enemy on the pitch to one who became a great friend off it .. Shane was the greatest ever cricketer but more than that his character lit up every dressing room , comm box , bar , golf club & friendship group .. his energy & positivity was beyond anyone I have ever known," Vaughan wrote in an emotional goodbye message to his friend.

“He was loyal beyond loyal .. at a time I needed support he was the first to pick up the phone & over advice /help & the most utmost support .. I will never ever forget the warmth he & his family gave me this winter when I was down under for Xmas alone .. To say I spent Warneys last Xmas with him & his family is so sad but one I will cherish .. all of us eating Turkey ,beef ,the usual Xmas trimmings & the King to stick to his Lasagne sandwich’s with bread rolls plastered with butter .. that’s Warney … the superstar .. the greatest .. friends to world superstars.

“Everyone wanted to be around him but ultimately he was just a normal guy who could do incredible things .. Leg spin is the hardest skill in our game & he mastered it .. he became a great poker player as he loved gambling but it was more the competition and trying to put the psych into his opponents thst (that) he loved … just like when he bowled .. my thoughts are with his mum Bridgette & dad Keith plus his 3 kids that I know he is immensely proud of .. Brooke , Summer & Jackson .. We are all thinking of you .. i am absolutely gutted to have a lost a great friend .. one thing is for sure Heaven will be a lively place now the King has arrived .. Love ya Shane."

Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game, made his debut in 1992 and picked 708 wickets in 145 Tests. In ODIs, Warne registered 293 scalps to his name in 194 appearances.