Shane Warne eyes 50-54 cr as his Melbourne home goes to auction

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:26 IST

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne is looking at a potential windfall as his Melbourne home is expected to fetch around $6.8 and $7.4 million (INR 50-54 cr) as he has decided to put it up on auction. The five bedroom, five bathroom property in Brighton will go to auction on April 4, realestate.com.au reports. Warne purchased the home – formerly owned by Essendon Football Club legend Matthew Lloyd - in 2018 and according to the official records, he spent around $5.4 million for the property.

According to reports, the house boasts a more than 500-bottle wine-cellar, tasting room and fully-equipped bar in the basement. There is also a home theatre, outdoor spa as well as a pool with a water feature. JP Dixon Real Estate is selling the home, describing Warne’s property as a “uniquely sophisticated … exceptionally accommodating” property “against a backdrop of refined French Provincial design”.

The status of Indian Premier League (IPL) has puzzled many fans and several cricketers. This included former IPL winning captain Shane Warne, who took to Twitter to ask about the postponement of the popular cricket league. But, the legendary cricketer did not just ask the fans but also tagged a host of cricketers like Virat Kohli, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pieterson, Virender Sehwag, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Ponting– including the handles of Rajasthan Royals, BCCI Domestic and IPL.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through mail.

The Indian government on Wednesday cancelled all visas, except a few official categories till April 15. Immediately after that decision it was informed that all foreign players in the league would not be able to join till April 15. The BCCI is scheduled to meet the owners of the IPL franchises before the start of the IPL Governing Council meeting.