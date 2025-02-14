Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shardul reveals Rohit Sharma's 'confident' claim despite brutal form slump at Ranji Trophy: 'We had a chat because...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 14, 2025 07:35 PM IST

Shardul Thakur spoke in detail about his chat with Rohit Sharma during the latter's Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai last month.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been in top-notch form for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, playing a key role in the side's quarter-final win against Haryana. Shardul was also Mumbai's sole positive in their shock defeat to Jammu & Kashmir in their final league game of the tournament, registering fifties across both innings.

Shardul Thakur celebrates with Rohit Sharma (PTI)
Shardul Thakur celebrates with Rohit Sharma (PTI)

During the game against J&K, Shardul also shared the dressing room with Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who had made himself available for selection. Earlier this week, Shardul shared insights into his conversation with Rohit during the Ranji clash, shedding light on the India captain’s mindset amid a lean patch with the bat.

Rohit, who struggled for runs in India’s previous series against New Zealand and Australia, silenced critics with a breathtaking century in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. His 119 off just 90 balls played a pivotal role in India’s successful 305-run chase.

Shardul, a longtime friend and teammate of Rohit, was effusive in his praise for the veteran batter. He revealed that Rohit was never short on confidence despite his lack of big scores. During their conversation in the Ranji Trophy match, Rohit had asserted that all he needed was one substantial innings to turn things around.

"When he played that Ranji game for us and did not score runs, we had a chat because he had not scored in Australia either. But he was so confident that he told me, 'I know the runs are not coming now, but all I need is just one innings. Then, runs will come automatically again,'" Shardul told RevSportz.

Shardul on Rohit's knock

The all-rounder dismissed concerns over Rohit's form, attributing his recent dismissals to sheer misfortune.

"The way he was batting (in the Cuttack ODI vs England), it did not even seem like he was out of form even once. He might get out in some balls, that happens to everyone in the nets. Apart from that, he looked very comfortable out there. It’s just a matter of luck...you can only blame luck. The way he hits those sixes, he is such a dangerous batter in every scenario. His class is different from all the rest," Shardul said.

While Rohit failed to get among the runs in the domestic fixture, Shardul pointed out that the India captain looked assured in the nets.

"He is an opener, and when they face the new ball, it is always tough. We should not judge him at any time, considering how many matches he has won for India across all formats over the years," he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On