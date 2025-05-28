Shardul Thakur's bold perspective on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's retirements: ‘They feel they can’t contribute as before’

Team India has entered a transitional phase in red-ball cricket with stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announcing sudden Test retirements. India endured a tough phase in their last red-ball season, losing two back-to-back series—against New Zealand at home and then versus Australia Down Under. The 0-3 clean sweep at home against New Zealand was an eye-opener for Rohit Sharma and Co. However, things didn't improve for them on the Australian tour, and they lost 1-3, which also cost them a place in the World Test Championship Final. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have annoucned retirements from Test cricket ahead of England series.(PTI)

Veteran batters Kohli and Rohit came under the spotlight after underwhelming performances in both series, drawing fresh criticism. Just a few months later, they surprised everyone by announcing their retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.

The Indian team will kickstart their new World Test Championship with five Tests against England as the BCCI has already named a new skipper - Shubman Gill for the big tour.

Before the England series, Shardul Thakur—making his return to the Test squad—shared his thoughts on the unexpected retirements of two cricketing giants. While he acknowledged it as a personal choice for each player, he also noted that such decisions often come when one senses they can no longer dominate the format as they once did.

“They are the most senior figures in the game, but such decisions are personal. It comes when they feel they can’t contribute or drive the format as before,” Thakur told RevSportz.

'Ravindra Jadeja now the most experienced'

The fast-bowling all-rounder elaborated on the presence of senior players in the dressing room and said Ravindra Jadeja is going to be the most experienced player on the tour.

“There is a great deal of protection when senior players are around, and having a good mix of senior and junior players in the team provides flourishing results. Jaddu is now the most experienced. This tour will test everyone, with new responsibilities, including leadership roles," he added.

Shardul, who has played in England before, further talked about the challenge the big tour poses for them, which he feels would be the weather.

“It’s a fresh challenge, but we have the talent. Young players must seize this opportunity to build their own legacy,” Shardul said.

“I think weather is the biggest challenge in England. In one day, you can see all three weathers. It gets suddenly cold. When the sun is out it is nice and warm. And when it’s cloudy, it’s starts drizzling again,” Thakur explained.