Shardul Thakur rushed to Lucknow hospital soon after dismissal in Irani Cup; batted despite 102 degrees fever: Report

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur was rushed to a local hospital in Lucknow due to a high fever soon after the second day's play of the Irani Cup match between Mumbai and the Rest of India. Thakur battled through illness to contribute a crucial 36 runs in a 73-run ninth-wicket stand alongside Sarfaraz Khan, and was running a fever of 102 degrees during his time at the crease, according to The Indian Express. Shardul Thakur was rushed to a local hospital soon after his innings ended on Day 2

On Day 1, Thakur had already shown signs of illness, suffering from a mild fever. However, his condition worsened after spending close to two hours batting on Day 2. The all-rounder had to take breaks twice during the innings, during which the team doctor attended to him.

Despite his deteriorating health, Thakur pushed through and remained committed to his team’s cause. Following his valiant knock, the Mumbai team management made the decision to take him to a nearby hospital, where he would be kept under observation for the night.

The medical team is closely monitoring Thakur’s condition, with doctors expected to make a decision on his fitness for Day 3 after evaluating his progress. A source told the newspaper that Thakur had been feeling weak throughout the day but still insisted on batting despite his fever.

Medical tests for potential illnesses such as malaria and dengue were carried out, and the team is awaiting results before making any decisions regarding his further participation in the match. Thakur’s resilience last 59 deliveries, during which he hit a six and four boundaries.

He played cautiously, avoiding rash shots, while trying to support Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten on 221 at the end of Day 2.

Thakur's return to domestic cricket

This match was Thakur's first domestic appearance since undergoing foot surgery in London earlier this year. He had sustained a foot injury during the previous Ranji Trophy season but played through the pain, significantly contributing to Mumbai’s title win.

However, the injury flared up again during India’s tour of South Africa, necessitating surgery. Thakur’s performance in the domestic season will be closely watched, as he aims to make a return to the national setup. With the Australia series later this year, Thakur will be aiming to make the most of the Ranji Trophy games heading into the tour Down Under.