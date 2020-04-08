‘Sharing dressing room with legends Rohit and Virat...’- Sanju Samson does not regret time on bench

cricket

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:18 IST

India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson on Tuesday opened up on his time on the bench in Indian dressing room, and said he learnt a lot being with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Samson was included in India’s T20I series against Bangladesh in 2019 after a spectacular show in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. But he did not get a single game in the three-match series.

He was later not included in India’s T20I squad against West Indies in November last year, but was later picked up after Shikhar Dhawan got injured and was ruled out. But with Rishabh Pant keeping gloves, Samson was again deprived of playing opportunity. The right-handed batsman finally got a game in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune this year in January, which was his 2nd international game in the shortest format for India.

Also read: IPL postponement has given me more time to recover: Deepak Chahar

Speaking on his time on the bench, Samson said: “I looked at the brighter side of things. I got to share the dressing room with legends like Virat bhai and Rohit bhai and there is a lot to learn from them even if we just observe the way they handle themselves on and off the ground. And then to be a part of the world’s best cricket team is not a small thing,” he said.

The Rajasthan Royals batsman, later, got a chance to showcase his talent in New Zealand, when he was called into the side for 4th and 5th T20I.

Also read: ‘IPL in October if ...’: Ashish Nehra optimistic about IPL 2020

“The New Zealand tour was one of the best times of my life. Yes, it is true that I could not perform with the bat the way I would have loved to. But I believe the change of style that I have adopted in my batting recently will sometimes lead to failures. I have started to accept that fact and I wait and prepare for my next big successful innings,” he said.

He furhter recalled when he was sent to bat in the Super Over alongside skipper Virat Kohli in the 4th T20I. “In fact, I was sent in to bat in the super over again in a tight match (fourth T20I in Wellington), that too with Virat Kohli. So you can make out the trust the Indian team had on me. That moment was a huge achievement in my career,” he said.