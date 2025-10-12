Shaun Pollock commits massive blunder, calls Shan Masood ‘captain of India’, doesn’t even bother to rectify himself

The excitement surrounding Babar Azam reached its peak on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and even Shaun Pollock was caught in the middle of the entire euphoria. The former Proteas all-rounder and captain mistakenly called Pakistan skipper Shan Masood the “captain of India” as he spoke about how the crowd wanted the left-handed batter to get out so that Babar could come to the crease. Shan Masood scored 76 runs in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa. (AFP)

The crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium had to wait quite a bit to catch a glimpse of Babar as Masood and Imam-ul-Haq put on 161 runs for the second wicket. However, the wait finally ended as Masood (76) lost his wicket to Prenelan Subrayen in the 48th over, bringing Babar to the middle.

As soon as the former Pakistan captain got out to the crease, the fans erupted, and there were huge chants of "Babar, Babar." However, it must be mentioned that before Masood's wicket, the crowd erupted whenever there were appeals made by South African bowlers.

One such incident caught Pollock's attention in the 40th over, and it was then that he mistakenly referred to Masood as “captain of India.”

“I can't believe they would want Shan Masood, the captain of India, to be out just to get Babar to the crease. Think we need to have a word with these supporters,” said Pollock on air.

‘King Babar’ posters

Several supporters at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were seen holding the posters of ‘King Babar’ as they waited in anticipation to see the return of the former Pakistan captain.

Babar was not part of Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad, and this was the first time he had been seen in action in international cricket since the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Speaking of the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. The side got off a poor start as they lost opening batter Abdullah Shafique in just the first over off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

However, Masood and Imam brought the innings back on track by stitching together a quality partnership. The series against the Proteas marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for Pakistan.