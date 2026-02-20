Shaun Pollock warns South Africa of Jasprit Bumrah-Varun Chakaravarthy threat before Super Eight opener vs India

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage opener against South Africa, former cricketer Shaun Pollock feels that Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy will be the key for the co-hosts. The match will be a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, which India won. Shaun Pollock named Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy as India's X-factor. (Sportz Asia)

The South African legend also feels that both sides have players who can make a difference on a given day. But according to him, India's pace-spin duo are ‘the point of difference.’

Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy: Point of difference Speaking at the SuperSport ICC T20 Men's World Cup Round Table, he said, "I think South Africa and India have got personnel who can kind of match each other on a day. So Quinton (de Kock) can fire. He can match what Abhishek (Sharma) can do. Aiden (Markram) can fire. He can kind of match whoever."

"I'm just saying when I look down at the lineups, I think for me, the point of difference is the two bowlers in Bumrah and Chakaravarthy."

Bumrah and Varun have played together in 21 matches, with the spinner taking 30 wickets. Meanwhile, Bumrah has bagged 22 dismissals. In the ongoing tournament, Varun has bagged 9 dismissals in 4 matches, averaging 6.88 and an economy rate of 5.16. Meanwhile, Bumrah has taken four wickets.

Pointing out Bumrah's strengths, he said, "Not saying that South Africa haven't got some quality, but it's just the rare nature of the way they kind of deliver the ball that gives them maybe that little bit of an edge. Bumrah is very unorthodox. He's got a wonderful wrist position. He bowls brilliantly in the Powerplays with a new ball, if he has to in the middle, and his death bowling is pretty exceptional as well."

"And then who controls the middle overs for them? Chakaravarthy...When you talk about matchups. He's a guy who can, doesn't matter who's at the crease, whether it's left hand or right hand that comes to the crease, he is a guy who can dictate to him. So, I think they've just got a little bit of an edge over us in that department," he added.