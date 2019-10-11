e-paper
Sheffield Shield: David Warner slams ton in domestic cricket to reverse slump in form

David Warner had a forgettable tour of England although Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw of the five Test series.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Brisbane
File image of Australia cricketer David Warner.
File image of Australia cricketer David Warner.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

David Warner roared back to form and put his Ashes struggles behind him with a century for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield. According to an abc.net.au report, Warner scored 125 off 221 balls, his innings laced with 18 fours before Test teammate Marnus Labuschagne trapped him in front.

Also Read: Kohli joins Fleming, Waugh and Cook in exclusive Test list with Pune double ton

Warner had a forgettable tour of England although Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw of the five Test series.

Warner’s 61 in the third Test was the only time he passed 11 in a series that also featured three straight ducks.

Warner managed just 34 runs besides his 61 at Headingley, which is the lowest total ever from an opener in a 10-innings series.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 20:01 IST

