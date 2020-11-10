Sheffield Shield: Furious Starc throws bat after being left stranded on 86* as captain declares innings - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:24 IST

Ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was denied a maiden first-class century during the Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales (NSW) and Tasmania on Tuesday. Batting in the third innings of the game, Starc has scored an unbeaten 86* when NSW captain Peter Nevill declared the innings at 522/6, during the final session on Day 3.

The declaration came right after Sean Abbott notched up his ton. With an hour left at the game, Starc could easily have managed 14 more runs. But Nevill called the batting duo back in the dressing room.

The decision of declaring didn’t please the Australian pacer. Starc seemed to have lost his cool as he threw away his bat on the ground in agony, as soon as he reached the NSW dugout. The moment of action was well captured on camera and shared on the official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au.

Starc missed out on a century in his 104th first-class match. His highest score is 99, scored against India in Mohali during Australia tour of India in 2013.

Taking about the Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Tasmania, Nick Larkin and Moises Henriques also scored centuries in their second innings, besides Abbott. As NSW declared at 522/6, they have set a target of 348 for Tasmania, who have already lost 2 wickets after scoring 26. They will be needing 322 more runs to win on the final day.