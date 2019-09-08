e-paper
Shikhar Dhawan gets hit on neck, makes hilarious comment soon after - Watch

In a match that was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side contest due to rains, Samson smashed 91 off 48 balls in an innings that included six fours and seven sixes. Dhawan on the other hand scored a 36-ball 51.

cricket Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shikhar Dhawan
File image of Shikhar Dhawan(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is one of the characters on a cricket field. Never the one to lose his wits around him, the left-hander was in fine nick during the final unofficial ODI against South Africa ‘A’. During his innings, he attempted to scoop a length ball over the wicket-keeper, but copped a blow on the neck. Well, he walked over to Sanju Samson and said: ‘Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga’.

Sanju Samson, who batted with Dhawan during India A’s fifth one day match against South Africa A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, said that Dhawan asked him to see if the ball was broken after coping it on the neck during the match.

 

Dhawan uploaded a video of the incident on his Instagram handle. He was attempting a scoop shot wide outside off stump and bowler Beuran Hendricks followed him through with a short delivery. It hit Dhawan on the neck but he was able to continue playing after the mandatory concussion test.

Samson said in a comment on the video: “After getting hit he says to me... Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga.” Dhawan replied to his comment saying that even in pain, he has to crack a joke, before lauding Samson for his match winning innings.

In a match that was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side contest due to rains, Samson smashed 91 off 48 balls in an innings that included six fours and seven sixes. Dhawan on the other hand scored a 36-ball 51 and the pair put up 135 runs for the second wicket. South Africa A ended up losing the match by 36 runs.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 08:50 IST

