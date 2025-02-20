Shikhar Dhawan left in splits by Ross Taylor’s ‘will New Zealand win Champions Trophy’ question, video goes viral

New Zealand cricket team cruised to a massive win in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener vs Pakistan, on Wednesday. Defending a target of 321 runs, they restricted the hosts to 260 in 47.2 overs, winning by 60 runs. Will O’Rourke and Mitchell Santner were in sizzling form as they bagged three-wicket hauls to destroy Pakistan’s batting order. Shikhar Dhawan was asked if New Zealand can win Champions Trophy 2025.(AP)

The win saw New Zealand get past their first hurdle in this tournament, and look set to qualify for the next round, unless they lose to Bangladesh. Other than Pakistan, India were their other tough opponent in the Group A.

Despite New Zealand’s performance, Shikhar Dhawan still doesn’t consider them as favourites to win the title. The former India player was asked by Ross Taylor in a video posted on Instagram, if he thought New Zealand could win the title. To Taylor’s surprise, Dhawan broke into laughter and couldn’t believe the question.

Here is the video:

Initially, centuries from Tom Latham (118*) and Will Young (107) saw New Zealand post 320/5 in 50 overs. Speaking after the match, Latham said, “Yeah, certainly helps when you played on a surface before. Felt nice to contribute, Will Young played exceptionally and then to get to 320 was just brilliant. When I came in, it was about building a partnership. We could do that and then improve the run rate, and then GP came in and played an exceptional hand once again. Gave us the momentum to get through to the second innings. At the back end, you want to get as many as you can. Glad we could today. There was a lack of dew today so the ball turned quite a bit, it was better to bowl second with conditions like that.”

New Zealand face Bangladesh in their upcoming fixture on Monday, and then will take on India in their final group stage fixture.