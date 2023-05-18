Shikhar Dhawan matches Gautam Gambhir's unwanted feat, David Warner breaks own record in PBKS vs DC clash

He might be Punjab Kings' (PBKS) go-to batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, but Shikhar Dhawan failed to leave a mark in his side's recently concluded encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. One of the finest batters in the history of the IPL, Dhawan showcased a rare batting failure in match No.64 of the IPL 2023 between PBKS and DC at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan matched Gautam Gambhir's unwanted feat while David Warner shattered his own record (PTI)

In the battle between the two veterans at Dharamsala, it was senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who got the better of PBKS skipper Dhawan during Punjab's exciting run chase of the massive target set by Delhi Capitals. Indian southpaw Dhawan was handed a golden duck by pace ace Ishant in the second over of the innings. With a forgetful outing against PBKS, the senior India batter has equalled the dubious feat of ex-India batter Gautam Gambhir and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhawan has registered the second joint-most ducks as an opener in the IPL. Dhawan shares the unwanted record with Gambhir and Rahane while no player has scored more ducks as an opener than Parthiv Patel (11) in the cash-rich league. Dhawan's DC counterpart Warner also created history in the IPL 2023 by breaking his own record on matchday 64 of the elite tournament.

Warner played a gritty knock of 46 off 31 balls to break a record he once set against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Warner has scored 1084 runs against DC - the most by any batter against a single team in the IPL. The previous best also belonged to Warner as the veteran Aussie opener has amassed 1075 runs against KKR. Warner is followed by Dhawan, who has scored 1057 runs against CSK. The elite list also features Rohit Sharma (1040 vs KKR) and Virat Kohli (1030 vs DC).

Talking about the match, half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw (54) and Rilee Rossouw (82) guided Warner's DC to 213-2 in 20 overs at Dharamsala. Leading PBKS' fightback, Liam Livingstone played a blistering knock of 94 off 48 balls. However, Livingstone's batting heroics went in vain as PBKS mustered 198-8 to lose the match by 15 runs.

