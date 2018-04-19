Shikhar Dhawan plays prank on Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid Khan – Watch video

Indian cricket team and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan is known for his aggressive batting on the field. However, off the field, he loves to play pranks with his teammates.

The latest victims of Dhawan’s pranks were his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates Shakib Al-Hasan and Rashid Khan. In an Instagram video posted by indiancricketteam7, Dhawan is seen poking Shakib and Rashid with a piece of rolled paper in their noses while travelling in a flight. Dhawan’s antics, though, failed to have the desired impact as both Shakib and Rashid remained asleep.

Fun aside, Dhawan has been terrific form in the ongoing IPL 2018 amassing 130 runs at an average of 65 from three matches. Shakib and Rashid have also impressed with the ball claiming five and two wickets respectively in the competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently second on the point’s table behind Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL with three victories in as many games. Led by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, the 2016 IPL champions have looked like the team to beat this season. They next take on Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Thursday.