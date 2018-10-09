Shikhar Dhawan trains hard on family holiday - Watch

He might have been dropped from the Test team after a poor show in England, but opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is working hard in the gym as he prepares for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies. In fact, Dhawan keeping a fine balance between holidaying with his family and working on his fitness.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan posted a video which read: “Holidays doesn’t make any difference to me .Nothing stops me from training!!💪🏼💪🏼👊🏼”

Mayank Agarwal was handed his maiden Test call-up while Shikhar Dhawan was dropped as BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies last month. Dhawan had a forgettable outing during the Test series against England with just 162 runs in 8 innings and as a result, he did not find a place in the India squad for the West Indies Test series. On the other hand, Mayank was the top scorer in the last Ranji Trophy season with 1160 runs in 8 matches.

While Dhawan’s ouster from the Test team was on expected lines, he played really well in the Asia Cup as he scored 342 runs at an average of 70. He was rightly adjudged the Man of the Series. “Yeah I enjoyed this tournament. Fantastic final. Good tournament for me, enjoyed my batting, and hope to continue the same way. I enjoy playing it in a cool and matured manner. I was playing more calmly this time, and I want consistency and elegance at the same time. Rohit and I keep switching the aggressor’s role sometimes, and I congratulate him for having a fantastic Asia Cup too,” he had said after winning the award.

He will surely look to carry that form into the series against West Indies that starts with the ODIs and will be followed by T20Is.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 10:44 IST