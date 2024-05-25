Shimron Hetmyer smashes stumps in frustration, gets punished by BCCI after RR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

BCCI punished Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer for smashing the wickets after getting bowled by Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Hetmyer was found guilty of a Level 1 offence according to the IPL Code of Conduct. He was fined 10% of his match fees after he admitted to the offence. Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer reacts after getting bowled out by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma(AP)

"Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24," BCCI said.

The sanction was imposed by former India pacer and match referee of the second Qualifier, Javagal Srinath. "Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," BCCI said.

As always, BCCI did not delve into details of the incident that led to the breach, but it is probably due to Hetmyer's dissent after getting dismissed. It transpired in the 14th over of RR's chase. SRH left-arm spinners Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed were stifling the RR batters. Hetmyer was the inaugural edition's champion's last hope.

Abhishek changed his length in the fourth ball of the over and bowled it flat. The ball fizzed off the pitch. Hetmyer was unable to judge the pace of the ball. The West Indies batter was way too late in bringing his bat down. The ball cannoned into his off stump to end his agonizing stay in the middle.

Hetmyer was distraught. He tried to hit the wickets with his bat before taking the long walk back to the pavilion after scoring 4 off 10 balls.

That wicket sealed RR's fate. Despite Dhruv Jurel's gallant effort, they fell short by 36 runs as SRH advanced to the final.

SRH spinners stangle RR

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing bulk of the scoring.

Earlier, pace duo of Trent Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27) snapped three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma (2/25) claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

For SRH, Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets, while Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each. Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 175 for 9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 50; Trent Boult 3/45, Avesh Khan 3/27).