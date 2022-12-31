Home / Cricket / Shivai CA clinch title; Vengsarkar lauds Doshi

Shivai CA clinch title; Vengsarkar lauds Doshi

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar lauded Dilip Doshi, the ex-India spinner who was the ceremony's chief guest, for his "exemplary perseverance and hard work".

: Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar (centre), ex-India spinner Dilip Doshi and Dronacharya awardee coach Dinesh Lad pose with the winning team of the Under-16 Dream11 Cup.
ByHT Correspondent

Shivai Cricket Academy were crowned champions of the Under-16 Dream11 Cup after beating Sanjeevani Cricket Academy by five runs in a thrilling final at Oval Maidan on Friday. Chasing Shivai CA's 188 in the 35-over match, Sanjeevani CA were bowled out for 183 in the final over, with Amartya Raje (3/38) and Hemant Gowda (3/35) sharing the spoils.

"Doshi played his first Test match when he was 32 years and took more than 100 Test wickets in the next four years. Though he took heaps of wickets for Bengal and East Zone, he was selected much later in life... thanks to his perseverance and hardwork. So don't get disheartened for not getting selected but be consistent in performance and work hard at your game," Vengsarkar said in a message to the young cricketers.

Meanwhile, Vengsarkar also felicitated coach Dinesh Lad who was recently conferred the Dronacharya award.

Brief scores: Shivai Cricket Academy 188 all out in 34.5 overs (Yash Ganiga 60, Pritish Chatwani 54; Darsh Singh 4/32, Harsh Aghav 3/26) beat Sanjeevani Cricket Academy 183 all out in 34.2 overs (Varad Sakharkar 67; Amartya Raje 3/38, Hemant Gowda 3/35).

MFA League: PIFA Sports, Karnatak SA notch up wins

Mumbai: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC and Karnatak Sporting Association recorded convincing wins in their respective Elite Division (Private League) matches of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on Friday.

PIFA Sports suffered an early setback but rallied to defeat Mumbai Strikers SC 4-1. PIFA's prolific scorer Varad Ayare scored twice while Austin D’Souza and Deepak Pal scored a goal each.

Later in the evening, Karnatak SA rode on twin strikes from Sanchit Singh to overcome Millat FC 3-1.

Results: (Elite Div): PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 4 (Varad Ayare 2, Austin D’Souza, Deepak Pal) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 1 (Keval Savla), Karnatak SA 3 (Sanchit Singh 2, Pragnesh Solanki) beat Millat FC 1 (Rishon Sam); (Second Div): Bhavesh SF 3 (Rohan Belkade, Sujal Patil, Omkar Kochare) beat Somaiya SA 2 (Suny Verma, Yash Obhan), Oranje FC 5 (Shubham Navelkar 2, Arjun Silwal, Pranjal Yadav, Aayushman Singh) beat IIT Powai ‘B’ 0, Rudra SSY 0 drew with SG5 Bharat FC 0.

Women's U-15 Trophy: Sanmaya's ton in vain for Mumbai

Opener Sanmaya Upadhyay's unbeaten 107 was not enough as Mumbai went down to Baroda by eight wickets in their Women's Under-15 One Day Trophy match at the MECON Stadium in Jharkhand on Friday.

Riding on Sanmaya's 118-ball 107* that comprised 19 fours, Mumbai scored 179 for one in the 35-over contest. Baroda chased it down in the 33rd over losing just two wickets, with captain Mesvi Pokar (90*, 88b) and Arya Mehta (49*, 52b) taking them home.

Brief scores: Mumbai 179/1 in 35 overs (Sanmaya Upadhyay 107*, Heeya Pandit 34*) lost to Baroda 183/2 in 32.5 overs (Mesvi Pokar 90*, Arya Mehta 49*; Trisha 2/23) by 8 wickets.

