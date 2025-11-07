'Shivam Dube has shown he can do what Hardik Pandya can': India all-rounder race heats up

Former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on Shivam Dube, saying the all-rounder has stepped up admirably to fill the void left by Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the entire Australia tour because of an injury he picked up during the Asia Cup, with his consistent performances with both bat and ball. India's Shivam Dube prepares to bowl during the fourth Twenty20 international against Australia(AFP)

Speaking on JioStar’s post-match show Cricket Live after India’s 48-run win over Australia in the fourth T20I, Nayar said Dube’s growing maturity and versatility have made him an invaluable asset for the team.

“We always say that Hardik Pandya is the kind of all-rounder that India requires. But game after game, Shivam Dube has shown that he can be that all-rounder as well,” Nayar said. “You don’t really feel the absence of Hardik Pandya because Shivam bowls important overs, takes key wickets, and contributes with the bat in different situations.”

Dube produced another match-winning all-round performance in the Gold Coast T20I, scoring 22 off 18 balls at No. 3 and taking two crucial wickets — those of Australian captain Mitchell Marsh and the in-form Tim David — to derail the hosts’ chase of 168. His figures of 2 for 20 complemented Washington Sundar’s 3 for 3 as India bowled out Australia for 119 to clinch an unassailable 2–1 series lead.

“Today again, he scored crucial runs and took two big wickets when Australia were looking to accelerate,” Nayar added. “Whenever he has been challenged by this Indian team management, he has come up with flying colours. He may not be tagged as ‘the all-rounder’, but he does everything that an Indian all-rounder needs to do.”

“Morne and Gauti bhai gave me clear plans”: Dube

Dube, meanwhile, credited India’s disciplined bowling plans and the confidence shown by the coaching staff — led by head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel — for his success.

“167 on this ground is definitely a good score because of the quality bowling we have — both spinners and pacers,” Dube said after the match. “The plan was to bowl on the sides which had bigger boundaries because it’s difficult to hit there. Morne and Gauti bhai gave me clear plans and backed me to execute them.”

Promoted up the order in recent games, Dube has impressed with his composure against pace and his ability to adapt to match situations.

“In the nets, I’ve worked a lot on playing short balls because of the extra bounce here,” he said. “The plan was to rotate strike against fast bowlers and attack the spinners when they came on.”

With Dube’s steady emergence, India’s search for a reliable seam-bowling all-rounder appears to have found fresh momentum — a development that, as Nayar highlighted, has ensured that the team does not feel the absence of Hardik Pandya in the shortest format.