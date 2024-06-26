Shivam Dube to join Shubman Gill and Co. for India's tour of Zimbabwe; Nitish Reddy ruled out of T20I series
Shivam Dube will join Shubman Gill and Co. for the Zimbabwe tour, the BCCI has confirmed. All-rounder Nitish Reddy is ruled out of the T20I series.
Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new captain of the Rohit Sharma-less side for the Zimbabwe tour, the apex cricket board has confirmed a solitary change in the young Indian T20I squad. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been replaced by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) power-hitter Shivam Dube for the bilateral series.
The Indian Men’s Selection Committee has added Dube as a replacement for the injured Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The BCCI medical team is monitoring Reddy’s progress. With premier batter Gill leading the young brigade, India's second-string side will play a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare. Visitors India will meet Zimbabwe for the series opener on July 6.
India’s updated squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube.
