Shoaib Akhtar brings back scars of 2023 to give warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup final: ‘For cricket’s sake…'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar did not hesitate when asked who he would prefer to see lift the T20 World Cup 2026 title between India and New Zealand. The marquee summit clash of the tournament's tenth edition will be played on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This is the second time since January 2025 that these teams have squared off in the finals of an ICC white-ball event, with the previous occasion being the Champions Trophy last year, when Rohit Sharma and co came out on top. India will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. (AFP)

India doesn't have very fond memories of playing a World Cup final in Ahmedabad, as Australia defeated the Men in Blue in the summit clash of the 2023 50-over World Cup. Rohit Sharma's team were absolutely dominating every team in its path; however, Pat Cummins' Australia managed to silence the crowd against all odds.

Before the World Cup final between India and New Zealand, Akhtar reminded the hosts of their loss to Australia three years earlier. He also said that India would start the contest as clear-cut favourites, but for cricket's sake, he really wants New Zealand to up their game and win the title for the first time.

"If the wicket at Ahmedabad grips and if it's favourable for spinners, the par score will be around 200 or 175. A safe score would be 200 or more. Now, will New Zealand be able to score 250 or 225 against India? If they do, India will be under significant pressure. It's also clear as daylight that India will also come fully prepared," Akhtar said on the Tapmad show 'Game On Hai'.

The Rawalpindi Express stated that India would have the burden of expectations, and hence, New Zealand can look to take advantage of this very fact.

“I feel New Zealand might be bogged down in front of India, but India also have the pressure of 1.5 billion people. They have already lost a match in the World Cup final to Australia in Ahmedabad. I see India as the winner out of all this, but for cricket’s sake, it’s high time New Zealand should win this World Cup,” he added.

‘India can be put under pressure’ Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul agreed with Akhtar, saying New Zealand have the firepower to put India under the pump in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

“New Zealand bowling attack appears stronger. India may come under pressure due to its large population. New Zealand recently won a series in India. They have experience with spin tracks, and India may also think that these guys played well against us and defeated us. New Zealand will have confidence. It will be a good final,” he added.

New Zealand and India entered the finals of the T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa and England in their respective semi-finals. India have made it to the T20 World Cup final for the fourth time while it's the second occasion for the Black Caps.