Shoaib Akhtar reminded of Sachin Tendulkar classic after pacer calls himself ‘don of cricket’

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is the latest cricketer to be trolled on social media for his comment. Akhtar has been known to be one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, but his decision to call himself the ‘don of cricket’ hasn’t gone down well with the fans as they were quick to remind him of the hammering that Sachin Tendulkar gave the Pakistan bowlers, especially Akhtar, in their 2003 World Cup encounter in South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar had written: “Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world ..”

Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world .. pic.twitter.com/be84Y2yYl5 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 7, 2018

Some of the fans took it on themselves to remind Akhtar of the game where Tendulkar literally tore into the Pakistan bowlers in Centurion to score a 75-ball 98 as India won by 6 wickets.

How can you forget this gem from @sachin_rt !!

Smashing you my friend.

You were also winning asia cup this time..😂 pic.twitter.com/jyFgga9EXc — Gautam (@TheMystic19) October 7, 2018

Last week, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had revealed that he feared facing Shoaib Akhtar the most as he was never sure which ball would hit him on the head and which ball would hit him on the shoe.

In a live video chat hosted by UCBrowser, Sehwag said: “If there is one bowler I was scared of it was Shoaib Akhtar. You didn’t know which ball he would hit on your shoe and which one on your head. And he has hit many bouncers on my head. I was scared of him but had fun hitting balls from him too.”

In the same chat, former Pakistan captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi had said that he never like bowling to Virender Sehwag, although he feared no player during his career.

Both players also spoke about the favourite moments of their career. While Sehwag said that for him the 2007 World T20 triumph and the 2011 World Cup win were the best moments, Afridi spoke about the 2009 World T20.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 12:04 IST