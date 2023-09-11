Shoaib Akhtar takes aim at Babar and Co. with 'barish ne bacha liya' remark during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash at Asia Cup

With rain playing spoilsport in Colombo, the high-profile encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be decided on the reserve day. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill played quick-fire knocks to give India a blazing start in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup against Babar Azam's Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium. With India batters dominating the Pakistani bowlers in the Super 4 fixture, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a sly dig at Babar before the start of the reserve day's proceedings. Shoaib Akhtar called out Babar Azam after rain played spoilsport in Colombo(AFP-Getty Images)

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, the former Pakistani speedster openly claimed that rain gods saved Babar's blushes in Colombo. Sharing his views about the rain-marred contest between the former world champions, Akhtar admitted that Pakistan were in danger when rain lashed the R Premadasa Stadium to halt the Indian innings on Monday.

'Baarish ne bacha liya': Akhtar takes dig at Babar

"Baarish ne bacha liya humein finally; pehle India faas gya tha humare against, baarish ne bacha liya; aaj hum fans gaye thhey India ke saamne, Baarish ne humein bacha liya." (Rain has saved us finally, the rain came to save India last time; today, we were in danger, and rain came to save us)," the former Pakistani pacer said. Akhtar's viral video has sparked a huge debate on social media.

India openers Rohit and Gill produced a batting masterclass in the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan. Opener Shubman took Shaheen Shah Afridi to the cleaners before Rohit switched gears and slammed his 50th half-century in the 50-over format. The Indian skipper scored 56 off 49 balls while Gill played a stroke-filled knock of 58 off 52 balls. The Indian opener added 121 runs for the first wicket inside the first 17 overs.

Earlier, fast bowling great Akhtar had questioned Babar's leadership credentials when India kickstarted its Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan. India's previous match in Group A of the Asia Cup was abandoned due to rain at the Pallekele Stadium.

