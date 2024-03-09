Shoaib Bashir makes bizarre DRS request after Ravindra Jadeja wrecks his stump; Root, ENG dressing room left in stitches

India wrapped up their five-match series against England with a massive win in the fifth Test, on Saturday. Trailing by 259 runs, England had a massive task in hand, but were bowled out for 195, losing by an innings and 64 runs. The result saw India finish the series with a 4-1 win, having already clinched it in the previous match. Shoaib Bashir's bizarre DRS request left Joe Root in splits.(X)

There were plenty of moments in the match and some funny ones too! One such moment was Shoaib Bashir's dismissal on Day 3, who was left utterly confused. With England at 189/8, Bashir was put on strike in the fifth delivery of the 46th over. Ravindra Jadeja sent a full delivery, around off, and by the time Bashir could bring his bat down, the ball went past him and hit the off stump.

But Bashir thought that it went straight to the wicketkeeper and called for a review, only to be reminded by a laughing Joe Root that he had been bowled out. It was a moment of utter confusion as Bashir looked completely dumbfounded. Bashir departed for 13 off 29 balls and India wrapped up the match in the 49th over.

Here is the hilarious moment:

England's performance in the second innings was disastrous, with Joe Root (84) playing the only noteworthy knock. Ravichandran Ashwin was in fiery form and took five wickets, taking his match tally to nine.

India had plenty of positives in the match, with captain Rohit Sharma getting a ton in the first innings. The veteran clobbered 103 off 162 balls, packed with 13 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also got a hundred, hammering 110 off 150 deliveries, including 12 fours and five sixes. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also played a crucial knock, slamming 57 off 58 balls. In the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav got a five-wicket haul in the first innings.