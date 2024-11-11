Shots fired at Ponting; KL Rahul still the guy: 7 key takeaways from Gautam Gambhir's media briefing before departure

It is fair to say that the next two months are crucial for Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, after having lost the three-match series against New Zealand. Ahead of the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gautam Gambhir on Monday addressed the media, and was grilled on a variety of topics such as Rohit Sharma's availability for the first Test, the poor form of Rohit and Virat Kohli, and much more. Gambhir, staying true to his nature, did not shy away from answering any question, giving short but crisp replies to everything that was thrown towards him. Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir speaks during a pre-departure press conference before leaving for Australia tour,. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI)

After having seen Team India lose 0-3 against New Zealand, the pressure is really mounting on Gambhir. There are several reports, indicating that the former India opening batter can be replaced as the Test coach by VVS Laxman, if the poor string of performances continue Down Under.

On Sunday evening, it was confirmed that Gambhir would come to address the reporters in Mumbai, and everyone was expecting a fiery interaction between Gambhir and the journalists. The 15-minute interaction provided many talking points, and it even made former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar making a suggestion to BCCI, asking the board to keep Gambhir away from interacting with the media as Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, are more fit for the job.

The key takeaways from Gambhir's press conference

Rohit Sharma's availability for the first Test in Perth

There have been reports that Rohit will miss the first Test in Perth as he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are expecting the birth of their second child. Answering the question about Rohit, Gambhir confirmed that if Rohit ends up missing the Test, it would be vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah who would lead the side.

"At the moment there is no confirmation, but you guys will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he is going to be available, but everything you will get to know before the start of the series. Bumrah is vice captain; if Rohit is not available, he is going to be lead in Perth," said Gambhir.

India's WTC chances

After losing 0-3 at home, India now must win Down Under 4-0 or 5-0 to progress to the World Test Championship final, without depending on other results. Talking about WTC, Gambhir said, "Look, honestly, we are not looking at what's going to happen in the World Test Championship. Whether we are going to qualify every series is important. As simple as it can get when you play for your country when you represent your country, every series is important, irrespective of what has happened in the past for us. I think, two good teams playing against each other, and obviously, we're absolutely keen to go out there and perform and try and win the series."

Who will replace Rohit Sharma as opening batter?

If Rohit Sharma indeed misses the first Test, it would be either Abhimanyu Easwaran or KL Rahul, who would open the batting for Team India, as confirmed by Gambhir. "Obviously there is Abhimanyu Easwaran and there is KL Rahul there. So we will take a call, closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available. There are options there. It's not that there are not any options, but there are quite a lot of options in the squad. So once it gets close to the first Test match, we can plan the best playing 11," said Gambhir.

Gambhir not feeling the heat as India coach

Gautam Gambhir also addressed the reports of there being constant scrutiny around him, after the loss against New Zealand. He also shut down reports of their being a rift between him and Rohit Sharma. "What difference does social media make? What difference does it make in my life and or anyone's life? And when I took up the job, I always think that it's gonna be a highly difficult job and highly prestigious job as well and honestly, I don't think as if I'm feeling the heat, because my job is to be absolutely honest. And there are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room. Achieved some great things for the country, and we will continue to achieve some things for the country. So it's an absolute honour. Be it coaching them and coaching India," said Gambhir.

"Obviously, the learning is that we accept that we were outplayed. I'm not gonna sit here and defend. I think we were up in all three departments. They were more professional, and we accept that. And I think the criticism, what we are receiving, I think we take it with both hands and we keep moving forward, keep getting better every day. And when you talk about being hands-on, I think my relationship with Rohit has been incredible. We've three test matches before we had an incredible Test match in Kanpur as well. So I know that we haven't played test cricket but it doesn't change anything that Australia is a new series. Australia is a new opponent and we go out there thinking that we're going to definitely try and win the series," he added.

Gambhir fires back at Ricky Ponting for comment on Virat Kohli

Recently, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had commented on Virat Kohli's form, saying there would be no other batter in international cricket, who could survive after scoring just two centuries in 5 years. When asked about this comment, Gambhir defended Virat, saying, "I have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit. What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think you should think about Australian cricket and what I have got no concern for Virat and Rohit and I think they are incredibly tough. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket and they will continue to achieve a lot in future. For me the most important thing is that they still work really hard. They are still passionate, they still want to achieve a lot more and that is something which is very important."

KL Rahul is a quality player

There is heavy criticism towards KL Rahul, after his underwhelming returns in the India A match against Australia A in Melbourne. Gambhir backed Rahul, saying, "I think that is the quality of KL Rahul that he can actually bat at the top of the order. He can bat at number three and he can actually bat at number six as well. So you need quite a lot of talent doing these jobs as well. And he's kept in one day format as well. Imagine how many countries have played like who can actually open the batting and can bat at number six as well. So I feel if it be, I think he can do the job for us especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test."

'Not thinking about transition'

Gautam Gambhir also made it clear that he is not focusing on any transition stuff, and his goal remains to win the series Down Under. "Honestly, I am not even thinking the team is in transition. There are some incredibly tough people in the dressing room who will achieve big things in the future. Transition or no transition those things will continue to happen in Indian cricket," said Gambhir.