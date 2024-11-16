Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Should be on the next flight to Australia': Sourav Ganguly's 'Shami' suggestion to Gautam Gambhir ahead of Perth Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 16, 2024 07:52 PM IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes Mohammed Shami should be on the next flight to Australia.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that speedster Mohammed Shami should be on the next flight to Australia, and he should be a sure-shot starter for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, which will be played under lights. Mohammed Shami made his return to competitive cricket earlier this week as he represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. This was Shami's first match after almost one year, after recovering from a knee injury.

Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery on the first day of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, (PTI Photo) (PTI11_13_2024_000277A)(PTI)
Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery on the first day of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, (PTI Photo) (PTI11_13_2024_000277A)(PTI)

Shami picked up four wickets in the first innings, and in the final innings of the match, Shami took the last wicket of Kumar Kartikeya to help Bengal register a win by 11 runs. In the entire Ranji Trophy match, Shami returned with seven wickets. He also registered his highest First-Class score for Bengal, scoring a 36-ball 37 in the second innings.

Ganguly now believes that Shami should definitely travel to Australia, and the pacer does not need to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to prove his fitness.

"Yeah, I will send him to Australia. He doesn't need to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I'll send him to Australia, even if he misses the Perth Test. He keeps bowling, he should be on the flight, he has bowled today as well. He should be on the next flight to Australia," Ganguly told RevSportz.

Mohammed Shami has not been named in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, however, his childhood coach Mohammed Badruddin expressed hope of seeing the pacer travel to Australia at some point in the series.

“He will be joining the Indian team after the Adelaide (second) Test. Now that he is back, proved his fitness, picked up wickets, he will be crucial for the team in the second half of the tour,” he told the Indian Express.

'Prasidh will start ahead of Akash Deep'

Ganguly, who led Team India during the 2003-04 series Down Under, also believes that Prasidh Krishna will start ahead of Akash Deep in the Perth Test, set to begin on November 22.

"He (Shami) may miss the Perth Test, but that will be bowling friendly conditions. I think Prasidh will play ahead of Akash Deep, because of the height and conditions. So, Shami should be on the flight and should be ready to play the Adelaide Test," said Ganguly.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played across five venues -- Perth, Adelaide (D/N Test), Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Kuldeep Yadav was not named in the squad after he was referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for long term resolution of his chronic left groin issue.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //