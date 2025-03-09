'Shouldn't aim to win the toss': Ashwin wants Rohit Sharma to 'allow New Zealand to choose what they want to do'

India captain Rohit Sharma has lost 11 tosses in a row in ODIs, and Ravichandran Ashwin wants the trend to continue in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. The former India spinner reckons Rohit Sharma should let the Kiwis decide what they want to do in the all-important summit clash. Ravichandran Ashwin said India shouldn't win the toss, and Rohit Sharma should let New Zealand “choose(AP)

Ashwin said that India have defended and chased successfully in the eight-team tournament hence the side should not have any problem in doing anything.

The former India spinner, who is the second-highest wicket-taker for the country in international cricket, picked Rohit Sharma and co as favourites for the final. However, he also said that New Zealand would be no pushovers.

“In my opinion, India shouldn’t aim to win the toss. I’d say let them lose it, allowing New Zealand to choose what they want to do. It could put India in a tricky spot. All in all, India would be comfortable either way since they’ve successfully defended and chased before," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“Personally, I’d say it’s about 54-46 in favor of India. While New Zealand’s bowlers have caused India trouble in the past, they’re still a very strong team,” he added.

Kane Williamson versus Ravindra Jadeja key contest

Ahead of the final, Ashwin also picked Kane Williamson versus Ravindra Jadeja as one of the battles to watch out for in the final. He also said that Jadeja can better the better of the former Kiwis captain because of the speed he bowls with.

“If you are a cricket connoisseur, then Kane Williamson vs. Ravindra Jadeja is the most fascinating battle. While facing Jadeja, Kane Williamson moves towards the leg stump because he knows Jaddu is troubling him. Sometimes, he steps out and plays the chip shot over the bowler or extra cover," he said.

"He even tries to play the cut shot on the back foot. It’s a cat-and-mouse situation. Kane Williamson wants to get on top of Jadeja. On the other hand, Jaddu too varies his length and speed. They are like Tom and Jerry in the middle. This contest can decide the outcome of the game. It’s a fascinating contest between Kane Williamson and Ravindra Jadeja," he added.

Ashwin also said that playing the cut short against Jadeja is tough, which could be Williamson's undoing in the summit clash.

Speaking further, he said, "Jaddu is quicker than a usual left-arm spinner. It is difficult to play the cut shot against Jaddu and literally impossible to sweep him. Yes, you can play the slog sweep, but you can’t play the traditional sweep against Jadeja."

“Jaddu’s advantage over Kane Williamson is that he never bowls slow against Kane Williamson and he also gets turn. It is because of his lovely release, high release point, and the revolution he puts on the ball," he added.