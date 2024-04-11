'Shouldn't be too ahead of yourself...': Sangakkara sets record straight over Riyan Parag's potential Team India call-up

In fine form this season, Riyan Parag got his third IPL 2024 half-century but failed to prevent a defeat for Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Parag smacked 76 runs off 48 balls, packed with three fours and five sixes, as RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs. He was well-supported by RR captain Sanju Samson, who slammed 68 off 38 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag celebrates his half-century as captain Sanju Samson looks on.(ANI)

Chasing 197, GT reached 199/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a match-winning four by Rashid Khan (24*) in the final delivery. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill hammered 72 runs off 44 balls, clattering six fours and two sixes.

Speaking after the match, RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara lauded Parag and hinted at a future Team India selection. "His potential is there for everyone to see. For him, it is about concentrating about Rajasthan and this season. Whatever happens will happen after that. You shouldn’t be too ahead of yourself in terms of looking things too ahead in the future. He is working very hard, batting really well. And if he continues to do that, good things will happen," he said.

The 22-year-old is currently second in the Orange Cap race with 261 runs in five matches, with a high score of 84*. Virat Kohli occupies pole position with 316 runs. Meanwhile, GT captain Gill is third with 255 runs, followed by Samson (246) and Sai Sudharsan (226). He has been key for RR this season, who are top of the table with eight points in five matches (four wins and one defeat).

Parag is also on the back of a good domestic season. In four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, he made 378 runs in six innings, at an average of 75.6, packed with two tons and a half-century. He also took Assam to the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the tournament's highest run-scorer with 510 runs at an average of 85, including seven half-centuries. He also took 11 wickets.

RR face Punjab Kings in their upcoming match on Saturday, and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. PBKS are currently seventh in the standings with four points in five matches, and a win will be crucial for both sides.